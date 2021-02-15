SARASOTA — A plan that would bring 9,000 homes to the outskirts of Englewood gets its first public hearing this week.
Thursday evening, the Sarasota County Planning Commission will consider the critical area plan for the proposed Winchester Ranch at Wellen Park which has been in the development stage for almost three years.
Scaled back from an earlier iteration of the plan which had called for 10,600 homes on the 3,660-acre property, the planning area abuts the eastern boundaries of Boca Royale and Tangerine Woods in Englewood, then stretches to the east along the boundaries of Foxwood, Park Forest, the Englewood Sports Complex, and Englewood Farm Acres. The easternmost piece of the property includes both sides of the dangerous curve on River Road.
The Myakka Pines Golf Course is surrounded on three sides by the property under consideration for the critical area plan.
A summary of the plan indicates that 100,000 square feet of office/commercial space and 100,000 square feet of industrial/office space will be included in the development.
With those many housing units planned, attention will likely focus on River Road, which the county has no plans or funding to improve in the immediate future.
Marty Black, the general manager of West Villages, indicated that an improved road network within the development would keep much of the anticipated traffic off of River Road when asked that question three years ago.
As depicted on the concept map for the development, Winchester Boulevard would be extended westward, meeting an extension of West Villages Parkway, which drivers could take to U.S. 41, and continuing eastward to meet Keyway Road.
The map also depicts Gissinger Road providing a connection from River Road to Preto Boulevard, which also allows an alternative route to River Road.
After a long review of the plan, county planners indicated in their memo that it was consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan and recommended approval.
The Planning Commission meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday in the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The meeting will be available for viewing on the county’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UCqHDwKPPOhzLmtb4TvwIZZQ. Instructions on how to make public comments on the plan before and during the meeting are available at www.scgov.net/government/county-commission-bcc/sarasota-county-public-meeting-participation.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
