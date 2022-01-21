ENGLEWOOD — Leadership Englewood’s class of 2022 has its first fundraiser this year — a wine tasting.
Proceeds from the event, set for 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Beach Road Wine & Bistro, 1350 Beach Road, Englewood, will go to three charities the group adopted, which focus on “kids, pets and vets.”
Leadership Englewood is a program of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. Each month, Leadership Englewood participants spend a day learning about people, places and things in and around Englewood.
In the upcoming months, they will visit schools; take part in health care day; meet a judge during Charlotte County day, and visit other places as a group.
For its tourism day, it visited the museum at Boca Grande, class member Doug Izzo said. He is the executive director of the Englewood Chamber.
“We took a boat from Allure Boat Rentals to Palm Island where we went to Rum Bay for lunch,” Izzo said. “It was great.”
After the group had nonprofit day, they selected groups to support with fundraising efforts.
One is Englewood Animal Rescue Shelter, which recently moved to a new location in Englewood. Another is A Long Walk Home, which helps all military personnel and their families receive the support they need for the transition from military service to civilian life. The group is also helping Kids Need of Greater Englewood.
“We are raising money (to) buy these groups something they need,” class member Lorsi Pizza of Lightspeed Voice said. “Kids Needs offers scholarships for childcare for camp, so we will help them with that project. EARS needs some equipment. And we are working out details on how to help A Long Walk Home.”
The group, whose class president is Peter Jennings, of HarborOne Mortgage, is working with fellow member Tracy Warren, general manager of the Beach Road Wine Bar and Bistro on the class’s “Wines From Around the World” wine tasting.
There will be live entertainment by Angelo Diaco, charcuterie platters and unlimited wine tasting.
“There’s going to be six wine vendors and each will have reds and whites,” Warren said. “It should be a very nice night.”
It is hoping to sell 150 tickets.
Another fundraising the class is planning is Englewood Stock — a musical event.
“Through this class, it’s a journey,” Izzo said. “There’s camaraderie among the members who work together to plan events to raise money for charities ...We all come together and accomplish great things.”
For more information on the wine tasting tickets, contact Tracy Warren at Wine Bistro, 1350 Beach Road. The bistro is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Tuesday. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased at 941-474-9500.
