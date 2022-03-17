SARASOTA — When an item appears on the consent agenda for Sarasota County commissioners, that usually means it’s ready for approval unless a commissioner has another question or wishes to make a point.
Thus, after the Feb. 23 meeting with changes being approved, county staff believed the two measures relating to an extension of the county’s surtax program were ready for authorization to advertise for a public hearing and put the item on the consent agenda for the March 8 meeting.
But Commissioner Ron Cutsinger of Englewood felt there was a need to wordsmith the second ordinance and pulled the item from the consent agenda to change one word.
The first ordinance will seek voter approval to extend the surtax program to 2039 before it expires on Dec. 31, 2024.
The second companion ordinance would give the county authority to issue bonds above the borrowing limitation in the county charter pledging surtax revenues as collateral.
As presented to commissioners on March 8, the first line of the proposed ballot language for the second measure included the words “to reduce inflation risk.”
Cutsinger objected to the word “risk” in the second ordinance and suggested that it be replaced with the word “cost” instead.
“Most folks understand costs,” Cutsinger said. “Some may not fully comprehend what we mean by risk.”
Commissioner Mike Moran who had crafted most of the changes to the measure during the Feb. 23 meeting, joked that the word “risk” came about because of his insurance background.
Cutsinger’s fellow four commissioners were quick to agree that “cost” might present a clearer picture to voters of what they wanted to achieve.
With that last change, the two ballot questions will come back for commissioners on March 29 for approval to place on the November general election ballot.
If approved by the voters, the county expects to reap $908.2 million over the 15-year extension of the program to fulfill a variety of community needs.
Commissioners have already approved a list of 118 projects that would be funded with those revenues.
The list of goodies for South County includes $4 million for the replacement of Fire Station 73 in Englewood, $453,000 for upgrades to the North Port Library, and $250,000 for the Venice urban forest among the more visible projects.
Commissioners have also agreed to keep $7.7 million in reserve for any unforeseen needs.
The cities of North Port and Venice, and the county school board also receive a share of the proceeds, and have their own lists of projects that would be completed with the infusion of funds.
Proceeds from the penny surtax, which is a tax on the first $5,000 of any purchase subject to state sales taxes, is paid by both tourists and residents, and may only be used on capital projects likes roads, libraries, and parks, but not operating costs.
