SOUTH PUNTA GORDA — A Charlotte County school bus and a car collided in Punta Gorda, sending the driver of the car to the hospital and one student riding the bus to a hospital with minor injuries.
There were 15 students on the bus, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. That was the only injury reported from the school bus.
The bus's driver, who was not identified in the report, was taking children home on East Twin Lakes Drive at 2:36 p.m. when she stopped at the stop sign at U.S. 41-Tamiami Trail. The driver, 64, then pulled out onto Tamiami, in the path of a sedan.
The driver of the sedan, identified only as a 19-year-old woman from Punta Gorda, hit the back left side of the bus. She was considered a trauma alert with serious injuries and flown to a local hospital.
The bus driver was not injured in the crash and was found at fault by state troopers. The bus driver was charged with violation of right of way from a stop sign.
