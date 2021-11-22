Sarasota County Archaeologist, Steven H. Koski shares some facts about Little Salt Springs with some North Port High School students during a field trip under teacher James Noonan recently. The Little Salt Spring Archeological and Ecological Preserve is in North Port.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
A group of North Port High students stand on the floating dock at the water-filled sinkhole known as Little Salt Spring in North Port.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
The entrance to Little Salt Spring Archeological and Ecological Preserve in North Port.
ROTONDA WEST — The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is a nonprofit organization that continually works to identify the needs of the local community, and their annual Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale is the club’s biggest function.
President Kathryn Gallagher and her Bazaar chairman, Gwen Grace, certainly had the RW Community Center well organized for the array of attending guests. The preparation for this special day required many helping hands, including craft chair Diana Dudick, craft co-chair Kathy Altenburg, Bert Sullivan supervising Cookies by the Pound, Jackie Miller for the Sew N Sews Table, and Lois LeVasseur heading up Knit & Chat.
The Rotonda West Woman’s Club is Charlotte County's largest women's club. All proceeds from their sales go to greater Rotonda West area charities, including scholarships.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs has nearly 80,000 members in all 50 states and more than a dozen countries. Clubs are the solid base on which our Federation stands. The 193 clubs that comprise GFWC Florida are an important part of GFWC’s worldwide presence. For more information and to find local clubs, visit www.gfwc.org.
