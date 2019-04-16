ENGLEWOOD — By land and by sea, Englewood firefighters helped save a woman caught in a rip current off Manasota Key on Sunday evening.
Mark Timchula was none too slow in another Monday, plucking a young man from the surf.
Near dusk Sunday, the Englewood Area Fire Control District received a call that a woman, described as a Punta Gorda woman in her 30s, was caught in a rip current that pulled her 300 yards offshore, into the Gulf, according to fire district reports.
Firefighters were called to the 6900 block of Manasota Key Road to help.
Firefighters Jim Laurie and Chris Sirabella responded from land, swimming out toward the woman. Meanwhile, from Englewood’s Grove City station, firefighters Jeff Gager, Spencer Helden and Dino Fanti Jr. manned the fire district’s rescue boat that was docked at Stump Pass Marina.
Firefighters described Manasota Key as experiencing 4- to 5-foot waves Sunday
Wearing life vests, Laurie and Sirabella swam out to the woman and carried with them a rescue float. But when they were 50 yards from the woman, the fire boat arrived. The woman, Laurie and Sirabella were pulled into the boat and taken to Stump Pass Marina.
The woman declined medical treatment. Firefighters described her demeanor as calm and had floated on her back until help arrived.
On Monday, Timchula, known for his umbrella and beach chair rentals at Englewood Beach, jumped into action to aid a young boy, 8 or 9 years old, in trouble.
“Drenched Beach Guy after water rescue of one young guy,” he posted on his Facebook page with. “Thanks for the flotation devices they are the best. The waves are dangerous.”
Timchula described the boy as being pulled 60 yards out into the water. Both he and a another man attempted to rescue the boy and bring him to shore.
“The waves were crashing, maybe 6 or 7 feet,” Timchula said. “It was awful.”
A year ago, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary donated large, yellow rescue floats with a rope attached at the public Englewood Beach where there are no lifeguards. A simple instruction plaque is also attached to each of the floats.
Timchula said the Rotary should be thanked for supplying the beach with the floats.
According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and other sources, rip currents are narrow, but powerful channels of fast moving currents forming along shorelines of the Gulf, Atlantic and Pacific oceans and Great Lakes. The currents form around low spots or breaks in sandbars, also near structures such as jetties and piers.
