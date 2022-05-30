featured Woman suffers serious injuries from Englewood boat crash By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer May 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tom Adams Bridge SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ENGLEWOOD — A 50-year-old woman is in serious condition after being thrown from a boat near Tom Adams Bridge Sunday night, according to Charlotte County Fire/EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn.“Our ambulance picked her up around 10:20 p.m. at the bait shop at the base of Tom Adam’s Bridge,” Dunn said, adding that she was transported to Sarasota Memorial hospital around 10 minutes later.The woman, whose name was not provided due to Marsy’s Law, suffered serious injuries as a result of the vessel striking a sandbar. She was then tossed from the boat.Around 9 p.m., she had been traveling in waterways near Manasota Key with another person near the bridge at 1400 Beach Road.There was no report of any other injuries.“There was only one patient reported,” he said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Englewood blaze destroys two condo units on Beach Road Sarasota County OKs nearly $6 million to settle case Loggerhead struggles to fulfill her nesting instinct Nearly Diamond Experience rescheduled for Englewood New Dearborn Street store sells kayaks Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
