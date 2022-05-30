EStomadamssunset090519a

Tom Adams Bridge

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

ENGLEWOOD — A 50-year-old woman is in serious condition after being thrown from a boat near Tom Adams Bridge Sunday night, according to Charlotte County Fire/EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn.

“Our ambulance picked her up around 10:20 p.m. at the bait shop at the base of Tom Adam’s Bridge,” Dunn said, adding that she was transported to Sarasota Memorial hospital around 10 minutes later.

The woman, whose name was not provided due to Marsy’s Law, suffered serious injuries as a result of the vessel striking a sandbar. She was then tossed from the boat.

Around 9 p.m., she had been traveling in waterways near Manasota Key with another person near the bridge at 1400 Beach Road.

There was no report of any other injuries.

“There was only one patient reported,” he said.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments