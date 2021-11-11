Small holiday trees made of tool are decorated in beach themes with peppermint treats and starfish. Lemon Bay Woman's Club member Ro Lynch organizes them on a table for the upcoming sale at the clubhouse.
ENGLEWOOD — A hand-pieced, beach-themed quilt made with love from members of the Lemon Bay Woman's Club is up for grabs Saturday.
Tickets are $3 or two for $5 for the colorful palm-tree quilted piece that took months to perfect.
"There are so many one-of-a-kind gifts we are selling at the bazaar," said member Carol Tedder. "We have stocking stuffers, cards, ornaments, shells, wreaths and many craft items."
There is a scholarship raffle drawing Saturday for the club. Tickets are two for $5. There's also chances sold for a large holiday wreath and table runner.
The items are on display at the club's annual bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 51 N. Maple St., Englewood.
"We really want to give three $1,000 scholarships to Lemon Bay High School seniors in 2022," Tedder said. "We were able to do it this year. COVID-19 has been a challenge. We had about 100 members. We hope to gain more since we lost some during the pandemic."
This week members finished the centerpieces, knick-knacks and other gifts and set them up inside the clubhouse.
"We really wanted different gifts that you can't get in stores for our sale," said five-year member Carol Ciofalo. "We have trees made of tool and other creations out of pine cones. People will have to come see. We have a nice variety for people to do some early Christmas shopping."
