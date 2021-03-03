The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club donated an “opportunity” to the local Furry Scurry fundraiser. The The Conservancy and Community Trust of South Gulf Cove held the Furry Skurry on Feb. 13 to benefit four local animal rescue organizations, two of which are GFWC Rotonda West’s annual recipients of supplies and funds for local Rescue Animals. The Furry Scurry featured a 5K race for runners and their dogs, as well as a 1.5 mile Mutt Strut for walkers and their “pets."
