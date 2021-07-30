ENGLEWOOD — Members of Florida's General Federation of Women’s Clubs saw a need for help at the Surfside disaster site and mobilized quickly after the tragedy.
Their goal was to provide aid to the first responders and family members at the scene of the condominium collapse on Florida's East Coast.
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club reacted as quickly as possible by donating a check for $500 and joining with GFWC Clubs throughout Florida to provide relief for 400 first responders and many anxious families.
Hydration and personal safety became a challenge for first responders working in wet, hot and humid conditions at the Surfside Condominium Disaster. On site every day, GFWC clubwomen delivered hundreds of neck gaiters, boot dryers, moisture-control socks, foot powder, blister relief items and t-shirts.
They provided midnight meals, and returned daily with thousands of water bottles and snacks for first responders and anxious families waiting onsite.
The GFWC volunteers donated tents, tables, chairs and industrial fans, giving first responders an opportunity to replenish their strength during breaks. The clubwomen also provided kitchen necessities for 35 Surfside families who lost their homes and are moving into new permanent living quarters.
GFWC Florida President Dianne Foerster reflected on the actions of the GFWC volunteers during the past month.
“I am grateful that GFWC Florida has made a small impact in the lives of so many during this tragedy," she said. "Thank you to all who helped GFWC Florida reach out to those who needed our hearts, our help, and our prayers.”
Donations are still gratefully being accepted. Checks can be designated for “Surfside Disaster Relief” and made payable to GFWC Florida, 4444 Florida National Drive, Lakeland, FL 33813.
There are three GFWC clubs in Charlotte County. For information about Rotonda West Woman’s Club or to join, please contact rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. You do not have to be a resident of Rotonda West to become a member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.