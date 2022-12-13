BPWEV scholarships (copy)

BPWEV often gives scholarships. In July, they gave them in a ceremony which included, from left, Natalie Bloom, Scholarship Committee; Pamela Leigh Schueler, awardee; Karin Drury, Scholarship Committee; Bianca Vales, awardee; Esther Bird and Carol Kouba, Scholarship Committee.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE - Carol Bynum, a wellness and weight management consultant, was the featured speaker at the November meeting of the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice.

Bynum said she helps patients determine their unique body’s needs to improve their health.


