BPWEV often gives scholarships. In July, they gave them in a ceremony which included, from left, Natalie Bloom, Scholarship Committee; Pamela Leigh Schueler, awardee; Karin Drury, Scholarship Committee; Bianca Vales, awardee; Esther Bird and Carol Kouba, Scholarship Committee.
VENICE - Carol Bynum, a wellness and weight management consultant, was the featured speaker at the November meeting of the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice.
Bynum said she helps patients determine their unique body’s needs to improve their health.
The next meeting of the group will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Plantation Golf and Country Club as a holiday celebration with a networking/social time at 5:15 pm with dinner following. The public is welcome to attend.
Reservations are required and can be made at bpwev.org.
The 12th annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 pm at Rumours Wine Bar in Englewood. Tickets are $35 and include wine tasting, entertainment and food. Tickets can be purchased at: bpwev.org
The wines will be available for purchase that evening.
The BPWEV Women’s Workshop Luncheon will be held in March. More information and details will be forthcoming.
BPW is a grassroots organization developed to promote and advocate for women’s rights. BPW provides leadership through advocacy, education and information within the communities on issues important to all women, including business owners, employees, students and retirees.
