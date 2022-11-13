ENGLEWOOD — Metered parking could be returning to Englewood Beach.
Charlotte County commissioners will consider bringing back paid parking stations at the public beach parking lot this week.
Commissioners have a workshop, scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the County Administration Center,18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, and the parking question is on the agenda.
Since the 1990s, Charlotte County required paid parking at Englewood Beach, originally to limit the number of cars "cruising" the beach parking lot. A booth with an attendant was the first collection point. Eventually, workers installed metering stations that accepted cash or credit cards. Most recently, the meter stations were shut down and beachgoers were instructed to use a smartphone app to pay for their spaces.
"We have used several parking systems over the years," county spokesman Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun in an email Friday.
"They’ve all worked. The board has asked us to explore a different one, which is what we’re presenting. Then they’ll discuss it."
Charging 75 cents an hour, Charlotte County now offers three-month passes for $26.75 to annual passes for $53.50 online or parking permits with a smart phone application. The passes are good for parking at the beach and at county boat ramps where Charlotte also charges for parking.
With the exception of intense red tide outbreaks and the COVID pandemic shutdown, the parking fees and passes generated more than $300,000 annually for the county.
Sarasota County doesn't charge a parking fee for its two public beaches on Manasota Key or at any other public beaches. The state of Florida charges a $3 fee per vehicle farther south on the key at Stump Pass Beach State Park.
PAYMENT OPTIONS
Charlotte County commissioners will be given two options of gated beach metering systems to consider Tuesday.
The first option could cost $754,000 for the equipment, engineering, construction and operating costs. The second option for the same expenses is estimated at $850,400.
Marked with an asterisk and written in much smaller print, the staff presentation points out, "If move back to a cash system at gates, we would need to add additional staff for collections."
What's not mentioned with those costs is the associated roadwork needed for a realignment how vehicles enter and leave the public beach without blocking Gulf Boulevard or North Beach Road, which take traffic to the beach parking lots.
If gated parking meter system is installed Public Works staff suggests that the Beach Road access be limited to vehicles exiting the parking lots.
The north and south ends of beach could then be devoted to traffic entering the beach parking lots.
Any decision Tuesday would be a "first step."
Depending upon their decision, the county will have to redesign the parking areas to accommodate the metering systems and gates, traffic engineering will be necessary along Beach Road, garnering state agency permitting and finally starting construction.
