Englewood Beach parking

The sun set on the parking meters at Englewood Beach, which were previously housed under one of two kiosks in the parking lot. Charlotte County Commissioners are scheduled to discuss pay-to-park options for Englewood Beach this week.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — Metered parking could be returning to Englewood Beach.

Charlotte County commissioners will consider bringing back paid parking stations at the public beach parking lot this week.


