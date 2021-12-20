ENGLEWOOD - Wreaths Across America held one of its ceremonies Saturday at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood. 

The noontime event brought together veterans, Gold Star families, volunteers along with veteran organizations and students from area schools taking part. 

It also included three fly-by flights from five planes - including a missing man formation. 

The coordinators for the local event were Holly Coleman and Catalina Bakas along with volunteers Vera Secomski, Jeannie Burney and Nadine Harris-Antonetti; maintenance and ground crew were Don Linder and Cody McDowell. 

The Lemon Bay Navy JROTC performed a flag-folding ceremony. 

The Gold Star families attending received a flag from Operation Fly Our Flag presented by U.S. Army Sgt. Alex Hidalgo. 

The Gold Star families honored Saturday were the families of:

•  U.S. Army Sgt. Terrance R. Mesenburg, who was killed in Vietnam on June 6, 1969; • U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Xin Hua Mesenburg, who died June 5, 2019; 

• Navy Petty Officer Third Class Ronald A. Ginther, who was killed in Iraq on May 2, 2004;

• Air Force Lt. Col. Brian L. Copper, who died Aug. 17, 2020; 

• U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Albert Julia, who was killed in Vietnam on Feb. 22, 1968; 

• U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Brockway, who died July 9, 2011;

• U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rory Dalgliesh, who died Sept. 29, 2013. 

• U.S. Army Private First Class Raymond E. Flemming Jr., who died in Vietnam on Sept. 23, 1966.

The flyovers were conducted by pilots Harvey McKinnon, Mike Weeks, Lonn Benson, Andy Schechter and Paddy O'Bryan. 

Wreath laying for the military were conducted by Leonard Scott, Ronald Mussone, Gary Lawson, Fran Menard, Kenneth Sugden, Chuck Andrews, Mike Ulmaniec, Chuck Alford, Don McLean, Dan Fuson, David West, Mario Stillo, Gerry Cournoyer, Tom Delaney and Mike Scott. 

Also taking part was Chaplain David Bliesner; Venice Middle School Young Marine Private First Class Hunter Speyrer, who led the Pledge of Allegiance; Marianne Cooper, who sang the national anthem; American Legion Post No. 113 of Rotonda West, who contributed the color guard and gun salute; Todd Helt, who performed taps; and Anthony Paollicelli and Guns & Hoses Bagpipes who performed "Amazing Grace" as the colors were retired. 

