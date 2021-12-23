ENGLEWOOD — The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at Gulf Pines Memorial Park honor the community's veterans on Dec. 18.

ESwreaths122321b.jpg

Gold Star Families are escorted to the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Gulf Pines Memorial Park on Dec. 18 in Englewood.

There were several local Gold Star families and World War II veterans who were escorted into the event. Attendees stood on both sides of the road with their hands on their hearts or saluting the passing vehicles.

Once parked, the families where led to the VIP tent through a Saber Arch created by Lemon Bay NJROTC.

The program started with a demonstration of the folding of the American flag while reciting the meaning behind each fold.

Six local pilots performed a flyover in the Missing Man Formation. Pilots were Harvey McKinnon, Mike Weeks, Lonn Benson, Andy Schechter, Patty O’Brien and Mike H. Grossman.

The guest speaker was local resident and business owner, Shannon Mesenburg.

Mesenburg is the president of the Southwest Florida Gold Star Families and spoke to the importance of bringing awareness to veteran suicide. Every day, 22 veterans take their own lives due to post traumatic stress. The nonprofit Mission 22 was created to get veterans the treatment they need. The Mesenburgs helped establish a local chapter.

Englewood Wreaths Across America 2021

Six planes passed perform a Missing Man Formation flyover. Pilots were Harvey McKinnon, Mike Weeks, Lonn Benson, Andy Schechter, Patty O’Brien and Mike H. Grossman.

For more information about Wreath Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. For more about Mission 22, visit mission22.com. For more about American Gold Star Mothers of Southwest Florida, visit www.goldstarmothersswfl.org, or email agsmofswfl@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments