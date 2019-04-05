ENGLEWOOD — A Port Charlotte man in his 80s suffered severe injuries Thursday in a crash at State Road 776 and Gulfstream Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Richard St. Jean, 82, and Joanne St. Jean, 80, were driving east on State Road 776 in their 2014 Chevrolet Impala and approaching the Gulfstream Boulevard intersection at about 10:14 a.m.
That’s when Kacie Flack, 21, of Rotonda West, pulled out from the stop sign at Gulfstream and hit the St. Jeans’ car. Flack, driving a 2014 Chevy SUV, was headed north and had been stopped at the stop sign.
Richard St. Jean was taken by helicopter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital because of his injuries, troopers reported. Joanne St. Jean was taken to Englewood Community Hospital for minor injuries. Flack also received minor injuries, the report states.
