ENGLEWOOD — Phyllis Wright feels she has more to offer as an Englewood Water District supervisor.
Voters will decide in November whether she will serve another four years as a supervisor.
She’s being challenged for Seat 4 by Mitchell Moe. If re-elected to a sixth term, Wright, now 80, will have served more than 20 years as an elected district supervisor.
“I want to do my part for Englewood,” she said. “Besides, I enjoy doing it.”
Besides being on the water district board, she is an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels, which provides hot, low-cost meals to people in the community.
She describes herself and the other board members as having an amicable working relationship
Originally from New York, Wright moved to Englewood in 1971. She worked as an elementary school teacher in New York and Kansas. She owned Howard’s Restaurant from 1971 to 2000.
Three years ago, Wright retired as a real estate associate with Key Agency. She was also active member in the Englewood Board of Realtors.
As she has in previous years, Wright recently toured Water District with staff. Unlike the BeachWalk by Manasota Key development, now under construction in north Englewood, much of a future growth spurt Englewood will experience in the near future is “hidden” from view, she said.
“It was a real eye opener,” Wright said of her tour. “We can’t see it (all), but it’s happening faster than we thought.”
District officials are mobilized to deal with the challenge.
Wellen Park development plan — rebranded from West Villages in 2020 — mostly lays within North Port. However, several hundred acres are outside the city limits and within unincorporated Sarasota County.
Some of the Wellen Park property is near South River Road and Manasota Beach Road, and falls within the jurisdiction of the Englewood Water District’s service area.
District officials are now in talks with Wellen developers for property on which a sewage treatment plant can be built and serve its customers in north Englewood.
