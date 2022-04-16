ENGLEWOOD — It's kind of a big deal.
Xpertech Auto Repair is one of the top garages in America according to AAA.
The Englewood shop recently won the 2022 AAA Gold Top Shop for North America in the small shop category and the national AAA Best in Auto Repair Silver 1-5 bay award winner.
Xpertech owner Kathleen Callahan, 47, said the shop only became AAA affiliated in February 2020 — just weeks before the pandemic shut much of the country down.
During that time, the Xpertech crew underwent a series of inspections by a AAA service specialist who visited the shop.
The shop also has the Automotive Service Excellence, ASE, certification or original equipment manufacturer equivalent and an extensive background in their field.
Xpertech was also inspected for appropriate technician certifications, cleanliness and attractiveness, adequate technical training, AAA tow repair information, using the proper tools, social media and commitment to the automotive industry and community reputation.
Being a NAPA Gold Certified AutoCare Center helped Xpertech with the AAA affiliation. Callahan installed the AAA signs and advertised on television to get the word out.
"AAA checked our shop's reputation through existing customer satisfaction surveys — which must be a 95% or higher — and a financial and insurance background check," Callahan said. "They really did a deep dive into my shop. They also asked about our support for the community and that's why I feel I was selected. I feel like I had the edge when it came to being an active part of the community."
Callahan is the president of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce's board of directors, where she's focusing on bringing in new members, adding volunteers, helping nonprofits and enhancing the chamber experience.
She's also the past co-chair of the Leadership Englewood class of 2019 and helps with the current leadership class.
The shop was named the Best of Englewood by local customers in The Daily Sun's Best of Englewood contest for 2019-21.
She is a Repair Shop Of Tomorrow coach. She also helps with food drives, Dollars for Mammograms, fundraisers for Englewood Elementary School and teachers in need, sponsored a seniors softball team and attends their games, helps with Wobbly Feet fundraisers, promotes and supports the Dearborn Street businesses and numerous other events.
As a AAA approved garage, customers can receive a 10% discount on labor when they show their AAA card. Callahan said the shop does free inspections for AAA insurance which includes comprehensive digital vehicle inspection, and is forwarded to a AAA agent. It could result in a discount on the AAA member's insurance.
"AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities already adhere to the strictest of standards as set forth by AAA," said Jim Sennett, national manager AAA automotive repair program in a statement. "Winning the 2021 AAA Best in Repair award, these facilities have proven their unwavering commitment to being the best of the best in the industry and more importantly, for their customers."
Callahan said she's humbled by the AAA award. The staff received a plaque and statue, gift card — including one for Callahan, hat and a YETI tumbler.
"I don't spend as much time at the shop as I used to because I have an incredibly qualified staff that allows me to volunteer and contribute to the community," she said. "My business is booming and I love Englewood."
