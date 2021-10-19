featured Yard fire heats up ammunition, destroys camper, jonboat, swamp buggy Staff Report Oct 19, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Charlotte County Firefighter/EMT John Loukota Jr. douses a charred camper that burned in a lot on Murphy Street in Gulf Cove on Tuesday. SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GULF COVE — Charlotte County firefighters were able to contain a fire in a wooded lot Tuesday — and avoided potential danger from ammunition set off by the blaze. The fire was called in at 11:49 a.m. on Murphy Street in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte.It burned on a lot behind a home on Kennel Street, which parallels Murphy.A camper and other recreational vehicles were parked in the lot.A homeowner told firefighters they had stocked the camper on the lot with 12-gauge shotgun shells for an upcoming hunting trip, said Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire Rescue."The heat of the fire caused the ammunition to explode," Dunn said. "There were no injuries."The fire destroyed a riding mower, a swamp buggy, the camper trailer and a jonboat, he said. Also damaged were a utility trailer and two pickups that were parked by the camper. A couple of homes in the immediate area were evacuated, but neither were damaged.Firefighters had no immediate cause for the fire.Fire was reported at 11:49 a.m. and reported out at 12:39 p.m., burning about one-eighth of an acre. A fire crew stayed on the scene guarding against hot spots reigniting Tuesday afternoon. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gulf Cove Todd Dunn Port Charlotte Charlotte County Kennel Street Fire Blaze Charlotte County Fire Rescue Jonboat Trending Now Critical injury in Englewood East crash Former special agent: FBI won't stop looking for Laundrie Motorcyclist hurt in Englewood crash North Port man charged with stabbing another several times Looking forward to Canadians' return Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Critical injury in Englewood East crash Former special agent: FBI won't stop looking for Laundrie Motorcyclist hurt in Englewood crash North Port man charged with stabbing another several times Looking forward to Canadians' return Calendar
