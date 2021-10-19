ESmurplyfire102021aa

Charlotte County Firefighter/EMT John Loukota Jr. douses a charred camper that burned in a lot on Murphy Street in Gulf Cove on Tuesday.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

GULF COVE — Charlotte County firefighters were able to contain a fire in a wooded lot Tuesday — and avoided potential danger from ammunition set off by the blaze. 

The fire was called in at 11:49 a.m. on Murphy Street in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte.

It burned on a lot behind a home on Kennel Street, which parallels Murphy.

A camper and other recreational vehicles were parked in the lot.

A homeowner told firefighters they had stocked the camper on the lot with 12-gauge shotgun shells for an upcoming hunting trip, said Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire Rescue.


"The heat of the fire caused the ammunition to explode," Dunn said. "There were no injuries."

The fire destroyed a riding mower, a swamp buggy, the camper trailer and a jonboat, he said. Also damaged were a utility trailer and two pickups that were parked by the camper.  

A couple of homes in the immediate area were evacuated, but neither were damaged.

Firefighters had no immediate cause for the fire.

Fire was reported at 11:49 a.m. and reported out at 12:39 p.m., burning about one-eighth of an acre. A fire crew stayed on the scene guarding against hot spots reigniting Tuesday afternoon.

