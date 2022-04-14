ROTONDA WEST — Jack the Yorkie gave his life for his owner, taking a bite from a rattlesnake, a Rotonda West couple said.
The 6-pound Yorkie died from the bite of 4½-foot-long diamondback Monday.
Jack's owner, Corrye Hatchell, believes her Yorkie saved her from being bitten by the snake.
Corrye and her husband, Major Hatchell, were entertaining their friends, Ken and Linda Noll on Monday. Corrye wanted them to see the pineapple they were growing in their backyard.
First, she went out her lanai with Linda.
As she put her hand on the handle to step outside, Jack and Jill, their Yorkies, shot out of a nearby lanai doggie door.
After they took a look at the pineapple, the women started to return to the house.
The diamondback must have slithered up to the house and laid on the mat outside of the lanai door, right where Corrye Hatchell would step.
That's when the snake struck Jack.
"Jack immediately yelped," Corrye Hatchell told The Daily Sun in an email. "I knew he had been bitten."
Jill also attacked the snake. Coming to the rescue, Major Hatchell killed the snake with an iron rake.
The snake's venom worked quickly on the small dog. Jack quickly showed signs of paralysis. He couldn't drag himself to an avocado tree that's no more than 15 feet away.
The Hatchells called their veterinarian who told them to rush Jack to a Suncoast emergency vet off of Clark Road in Sarasota.
They put Jack in their car and headed north. But there was not enough time.
"Jack died before we could get to the Clark Road exit," Corrye said.
But they still let the vet examine Jack. The emergency veterinarian staff laid Jack in a small cardboard coffin in which the Hatchells brought him home.
Corrye Hatchell is convinced Jack died to protect her from the rattlersnake.
She also marvels over the compassion and concern neighbors, friends and family have shown for Jack. One neighbor gave the Hatchells a small white cross to mark where Jack is buried in their yard.
"Jack had just turned 3 on April 4, but his short life had brighten the lives of so many people," Corrye said. "But most of important of all is that he was my hero for saving my life."
More than a week ago, Corrye said she heard of another larger dog dying from a snakebite in Rotonda. She suspects the dry weather is drawing the snakes out of wooded, vacant lots and other undeveloped areas.
Rattlesnakes are one of several species of snakes that exist in Florida, and are found everywhere in the state. Like most snakes and other reptiles, rattlesnakes are most active at sunrise and sunset, but they also come out in the full sun and full light, wildlife experts say.
Rattlesnakes near a home or outbuilding could indicate the presence of rodents, a favorite prey of rattlers, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission.
"Removal of brush, lumber or other debris accumulations will discourage both rodents and snakes. Rodent food sources like chronically spilled bird seed under feeders or pet foods scraps should also be policed regularly," the state's website states.
They could be found more frequently around homes during dry seasons and drought, because both the snakes, and their prey — rodents — are seeking water.
To learn more about Florida snake species, visit myfwc.com or www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu.
