ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Museum members hope to find a good home for a 1912 upright Estey piano that’s rich in local history.
“The piano survived the fire but it needs to be saved again,” said museum president Don Musilli. The nonprofit museum does not have the funds to repair the piano, nor does it have the space to keep it on display.
What happens if no one wants the piano? Musilli replied, “We’re not really sure. We can’t put it in storage. We certainly don’t want it hauled off to the dump — that’s the worst-case scenario.”
The piano carries with it local history, but it also needs a serious investment, as much as several thousand dollars Musilli has been told, if it is to be played again.
“A beautifully carved Estey piano, similar to this one, but in good repair, recently sold for $16,500,” Musilli suggested.
The museum’s piano once played in the Woodmere recreation hall in the early 1900s. Woodmere was once a thriving lumber and sawmill community, located where the Waste Management facility is now on State Road 776 between Englewood and Venice.
According to the research of local historian Diana Harris, Woodmere, originally called the Manasota Lumber Co., produced long-leaf yellow pine lumber and timber, factory flooring, roofing, ceiling, siding, shingles, railroad material, boat lumber and timbers. More than 1,500 working people and their families called Woodmere home.
The Woodmere sawmill was the largest one in operation in Florida up to the end of World War I, Harris said in one of her weekly Sun historical columns.
“There’s a lot of nostalgia with this piano,” Musilli said. The museum board hopes to donate the piano to a local business or homeowner who would enjoy preserving the piano since it’s representative of Englewood’s history.
No one has shown interest yet.
The museum is relocating from Buchan Airport Community Park to the first floor of the historic Lampp house at 604 W. Perry St., just north of West Dearborn Street. The museum is open 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Unfortunately, its new location cannot accommodate the piano.
Anyone interested in the preserving the piano can email Musilli at donmusilli@gmail.com or call 941-999-8200.
