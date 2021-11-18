The Elsie Quirk Library is closed on Black Friday (or Thanksgiving), but have no fear intrepid bargain seekers, because every day is Black Friday at the library.
Accordingly, most days you will find earlybirds waiting at the door for the library to open. It is all very courteous and civil, though; there is no rushing to get the best deal, because the library is free all day every day.
This week, like all others, you will find products on display to entice you, and friendly library staff to tempt you with a seasonal to-go bag, and maybe even a surprise bargain to delight your fancy. What you won’t find is the need to restrain your budget. Because everything at the public library is prepaid. To be fair, there are items that you will need to put on layaway — or, as we like to call it, on hold.
Yes, you say, free is wonderful and festive, but there are items I need to purchase and a feast that needs cooking. The library is still the place to start. Come in and peruse Consumer Reports Magazine to find the (second) best bargains out there, or ask us how to access Consumer Reports and other magazines from the comfort of your pajamas using Flipster.
Want to try something new for this year’s fall fete … an orange glazed turkey, a vegan cornucopia, an international celebratory banquet? Or is upheaval and change making you crave the comfort of your grandma’s traditional stuffing, your grandpa’s old-fashioned shrimp and grits, or your favorite uncle’s Spanish cider? We have you covered with the best selection of cookbooks this side of the Myakka.
Maybe you are not a consumer, nor do you have any culinary responsibilities, but are curious about the variety of fall holidays and their origins and history. The library is the place to find information that is both credible and from multiple perspectives to satisfy your lively mind. Whatever holidays you celebrate, and however you celebrate them, the Elsie Quirk Library welcomes you and celebrates with you.
