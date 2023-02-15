Lemon Dessert Contest Lucy Fraser, 9, gets a hug from category judge Sue Atamanchuk at the awards presentation Saturday at Englewood's 19th Annual Cracker Fair. Also pictured are judges Laurie Farlow, Marie Laforge and contest chair Jeannie Joyce.
Making it all happen are Lemon Dessert Contest judges, from left, Laurie Farlow, Charlotte Sao, Lemon Bay Woman's Club President Kerry Mack, Marie Laforge, Sue Atamanchuk, contest chair Jeannie Joyce, Sarah Libertore and Jill Hemmes.
Leeanna Giunta won a special lemon dishtowel for her third place finish in the Cookie category of the Lemon Dessert Contest at Englewood's 19th Annual Cracker Fair on Saturday. Pictured are, from left, Jill Hemmes, Sarah Libertore, Laurie Farlow, Marie Laforge, Sue Atamanchuk and Charlotte Sao.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
ENGLEWOOD — It was the sweetest of times, it was the sourest of times.
There was lots to see and do at 19th annual Cracker Fest on Saturday at Englewood's Pioneer Plaza — live music, livestock and whip-cracking demonstrations — but in the middle of it all, the Lemon Dessert Contest took center stage.
And two local students won sweet prizes in the popular competition.
Lucy Fraser, 9, a student at Vineland Elementary School, took first place in the Pies category with her lemon cream pie. She celebrated the win with her father, Lewis, who also gave props to Lucy's grandmother, Melissa Fraser, for her guidance.
Also placing was Leeanna Giunta, 7, who scored a third place in the Cookie category. She and her mom Lauren savored the win.
This year's Cracker Fair, hosted the 19th time by the Lemon Bay Historical Society, drew throngs of people all day Saturday to Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street. It's the society's main fundraiser each year.
This year's judges were a stellar lineup of Englewood's finest restaurateurs: Jill Hemmes, owner of The Waverly, Marie LaForge, owner of Mango Bistro, Laurie Farlow, owner of Farlow's on the Water, Charlotte Sao, owner of Landy's, Sue Atamanchuk, owner of Lock 'N' Key, SandBar Tiki Bar & Grille, and Magnolia's on the Bay, and Sarah Libertore, owner of Libee's Sports Bar and Grill. The judges also donated gift card prizes for the first- and second-place winners.
The Lemon Dessert Contest is administered by the Lemon Bay Woman's Club. Even with additional categories this year, the competition drew dozens of tasty entries.
Woman's Club President Kerry Mack announced the award winners and Jeannie Joyce, the chair of the contest, kept everyone on task.
