A customer crashed into Zarate’s Family Restaurant in Englewood early Saturday morning, temporarily closing it.
ENGLEWOOD - Zarate’s Family Restaurant’s first customer of the day found himself in the dining room a bit earlier than he’d expected.
At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the 76-year-old regular hit the gas instead of the brake, jumped the curb and crashed through the popular Englewood eatery’s front wall and window, according to the manager.
Restaurant manager Rhonda Lopez cut him free of the car’s deployed air bag.
"'I don’t know if I’m going to feel up to breakfast,'” Lopez said he said gamely.
Only two employees and owner Jesus Zarates were in the North Access Road restaurant at the time. No one, including the driver, was injured.
Lopez said that they’ve been cleared to reopen half of their total dining area within the next few days.
“It’s amazing how the community has come together in support of us and our staff,” Lopez said. “We treat everyone who comes through the door like family, and they’re treating us the same.
“Other local businesses have called to offer assistance, and quite a few customers offered to help us clean up. For liability reasons, we obviously can’t take them up on it.”
During reconstruction, the restaurant’s hours will be posted on social media.
