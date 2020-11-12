• Did you hear they plan to build a 4G network on the moon! For Pete's sake why? Will the signal reach Charlotte County? And who's going to build it?
• When will they ever finish the county project on Kings Highway?
• How many septic tanks remain in Florida and how much would it cost to convert them to sewers? Let me answer that. There are about 2.7 million septic tanks in the state and it would cost billions (not millions) to convert them. The cost in Miami along would be $3.3 billion, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
• Why do they make a 5-hour energy drink? Why not six hours or four hours?
• What are you missing most? Movie theaters or live music performances? Well, I guess there is some live music being played and we have the huge concerts coming up for the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event.
