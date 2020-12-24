In 1906, the Charlotte Harbor & Northern Railroad began construction on its new line that would go from Port Boca Grande northward toward Plant City.
Its route would take it across Gasparilla Island, then over Gasparilla Sound on a trestle bridge, hitting the mainland at Placida where another trestle bridge was needed to cross Coral Creek.
Continuing through a small community named McCall, located where State Road 776 and County Road 771 meet today, it would cross the Myakka River on yet another trestle bridge and pass through the area that we now know as El Jobean.
By 1907, the tracks had been finished all the way to Arcadia.
The line was soon labeled the Boca Grande route. Its main purpose was the hauling of phosphate rock from Mulberry near Plant City where the phosphate mines were and are still located.
A deep port other than Tampa was needed for shipping the phosphate. Port Boca Grande was just such a spot. New facilities were built primarily for handling phosphate and also lumber.
The trains traveling southward were always full carrying the phosphate and lumber to Boca Grande but evidently, the trains going back northward were not as full as the CH&N would have liked. Local farmers from the Englewood area were utilizing the railroad facilities at McCall, where there was a depot for shipping their produce and livestock to lucrative northern markets. But to attract more business, by 1914 the railroad had built two fish houses alongside the tracks on the north end of Gasparilla Island and leased them out to wholesale fish dealers.
The area soon was built up to include 16 small houses, also built by the railroad, that were occupied by fisher families who worked for the fish house. The tiny settlement was called Gasparilla Village and included a store and a school that was also used for church services.
The local fishing industry had undergone a radical change just a few years before due to ice factories being built in Punta Gorda and Arcadia. Iced down, fish could now be shipped fresh instead of being salted. By building fish houses on Gasparilla Island the railroad knew it would be guaranteed the shipping business.
Over the years, the fish house changed hands several times. By 1930, Walter G. Gault was in charge of operating the fishery at Gasparilla Village.
His business was very successful. He earned a sterling reputation surpassed by none in the area as being more than honest and fair to all the fishermen and their families.
Clara Futch was the wife of a well-known commercial fishermen of the Placida area, “Dunk” Futch. Remembering Walter Gault, she said, “After my husband would make a catch he would take his fish over to the fish house on Gasparilla Island to sell ’em to Mr. Walter. That was in 1930s. He was very good to everybody. Oh yeah, he was. We didn’t have any banks here then. Mr. Walter was kind of the bank for all the fishermen.”
Clara’s daughter, Betty Futch Maguire, said, “Everybody called him Mr. Walter out of respect. He had a fine reputation for looking out for his fishermen. He took care of a lot of people. He built the house down on Coral Creek about 1936 which still stands for us. Everybody liked Mr. Walter. He was a wonderful person. Believe me, they don’t come any better.”
In the early 1940s, Walter Gault moved the bulk of his business to the mainland.
Gault’s daughter, Eunice Gault Albritton explains why. “One of the reasons Daddy moved the fish house to Placida was so we could use trucks along with the railroad to ship our fish. We couldn’t use trucks on Gasparilla because there was no bridge then connecting the island with the mainland, only the railroad trestle.”
So in 1944, Gault built a fishery in Placida which became a small fishing community.
Diana Harris writes a regular column for the Sun. Email her at diharris@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.