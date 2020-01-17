Business people from around the area converged on the Charlotte Sports Park on Thursday night for an evening of networking and fun. The event was a joint effort by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association and the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port Board of Realtors.
Sun Photos by Sandy Macys
