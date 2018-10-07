It wasn’t Halloween, but plenty of people were riding around Englewood in costume Saturday.
From M&Ms characters and angles, to the Flintstones and pirates, everyone in costume also had golf clubs in their hands as they entered seven Putt Putt sites at restaurants in the community.
In its third year, the Englewood Florida Chamber sponsored the annual Englewood Beach 9 — Putt Putt golf tournament. Some of the proceeds will be donated to the Eye on Nature Youth Explorer’s Camp.
The program introduces children to local wildlife by taking them on a series of adventure stories. In each of the stories, children will become heroes and learn from a magical turtle named “Scout.”
Scout educates the children in ways that they can help wildlife and become good stewards of the environment. This educational program is administered by Englewood Community Services Inc., a nonprofit organization.
“This is our first year playing,” said Sue Melton of the Let’s Do Sunset team. “Last year, I wanted to know who this was helping, where were the proceeds going. I didn’t find out until the day of the event. So this year, I found out early and believe the youth explorer program is great.
“I believe we need to start educating kiddos about the environment when they are young,” she said.
“They are our future. We just have to educate them.”
Kathie Butcher and Hilja Bilodeau were excited about playing. Each made a hole in one.
“We played last year,” Bilodeau said. “There are now three teams of our friends all playing together. We are having a blast. One of the restaurants didn’t participate so it’s taking a little longer, but it didn’t rain like it did last year.”
Golfers played at Englewood Billiards & Brew, The End Zone, Farlow’s on the Water, Howard’s Restaurant, La Stanza, Lock ‘N Key, Ricaltini’s Bar and Grille and ended with a party at the Sandbar Tiki & Grill on Englewood Beach.
