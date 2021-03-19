ENGLEWOOD — Some Florida counties are using strike teams to go door-to-door to find and vaccinate residents who can't leave home, but that's not happening in Sarasota County.
Gov. Ron DeSantis lowered the age to 50 for eligible Floridians to get vaccinated, starting Monday.
But many older residents who can't leave their bed or don't have transportation to get to a pop-up shot site, are being left behind for now.
Sarasota Square Mall between Sarasota and Venice is the only site the Florida Department of Health of Sarasota County is offering the vaccine.
COVID-19 testing is also only offered at two locations in downtown and northern Sarasota. The state has sponsored pop-up sites in Venice and North Port to increase vaccination opportunities, but none have come for the Sarasota County segment of Englewood.
For those who can't get out, DeSantis recently launched a new statewide email-based program to request a vaccine. Using a computer or smartphone, seniors can sign up to be vaccinated at home. They must email a request to HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com.
After sending a request, a return email asks them to fill out a survey or state health workers will contact them within 72 hours. The survey asks if the person has an illness or injury that restricts them from leaving their home except with crutches, canes, wheelchairs, walkers or the help of another person.
In some communities, including Charlotte County, the state program is vaccinating residents inside their homes with strike teams consisting of state workers, local fire-rescue and paramedic teams.
"Locally, we have been working with the state incident management team to bring vaccines to our homebound residents," wrote G. Steve Huard, Sarasota Health Department spokesperson. "We have been working with the Senior Friendship Center (in South Venice and Sarasota) to gather a list of homebound in the community."
While there's no Senior Friendship Center in Englewood or North Port, there are robust outreach programs like Meals on Wheels and Friends in Service Here, which use volunteers. Meals on Wheels delivers low-cost meals to people who can't get out, and F.I.S.H. helps get people who cannot drive to medical appointments.
Last summer, the number of Englewood residents needing Meals on Wheels six days a week meal swelled to 170, which is closer to its in-season number than a normal summer. In North Port, there are more than 100 residents with eight routes of drivers delivering food. Meals on Wheels currently has a waiting list for residents in need of food in Englewood.
"I have not heard of any plans to work with the Meals on Wheels folks, but it’s an interesting idea," Huard wrote.
Nancy Macklin, who heads Meals on Wheels in Englewood, said the nonprofit would absolutely partner with the Sarasota Health Department if asked.
"We definitely have homebound residents who are frustrated with the vaccine application process, some don't have computers or don't understand how to register," Macklin said. "We could survey our clients and see who still needs to sign up and if the health department wants information we can help. Our clients need these resources."
No pop-ups for Englewood
Huard also wrote there are no plans to bring a pop-up vaccine site to Englewood.
In February, the health department in Sarasota County sponsored a pop-up vaccine site at a church near Newtown. About 400 Black and Hispanic residents were vaccinated after community activists asked for vaccines for some of the "most vulnerable" in the county. Those vaccinated bypassed the health department's registration requirements. Instead community volunteers gave a list of local Black and Hispanic residents and health care workers to the health department.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota also partnered with the Newtown community to offer additional vaccines.
"As for a pop-up vaccination clinic in Englewood, we don’t have anything in the works at this point, but it’s not out of the question as we move forward and more vaccine continues to become available," Huard wrote. "That said, I think it’s important to remember that we schedule all appointments from our Everbridge registration system, not by location.
"Since we don’t schedule appointments based on location, we’ve focused our efforts on establishing locations that are convenient for all residents of Sarasota," he wrote.
Some needy clients served in Englewood by St. David's Jubilee Center and Englewood Helping Hand are homeless or don't have reliable transportation. They bike to get food and other help, but social service agencies say their clients likely couldn't safely bike to the Sarasota Square Mall from Englewood.
Chuck Henry, who heads the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County said, the health department is always looking for where there is and isn't access to vaccines in the county.
In a recent statement by AARP Florida, director Jeff Johnson wrote, "We continue to hear from older Floridians who are frustrated and angry over how difficult the vaccination process is … Those with challenges around technology, transportation are being unfairly excluded from the process. It doesn’t have to be this way."
Residents can also call the state’s COVID-19 Call Center at 866-779-6121 for assistance.
