ENGLEWOOD — The word is out.
The Sandman won’t be coming to Manasota Key — at least not this year.
“The engineers for the project now believe the nourishment project start is likely to be January 2020 to allow for the additional permitting and approvals needed for the Sarasota County portion of the project,” stated a recent newsletter sent out to South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association members.
The newsletter also reported, “The addition will add protection to the road at (Blind Pass Park) where it washed out with (Hurricane) Irma.”
Charlotte County and Sarasota County joined forces to nourish the Gulf shoreline of Manasota Key north to Blind Pass Beach Park in Sarasota County. Working together, the two counties will be more eligible for state cost-sharing as well as reducing costs.
Earlier this month, Sarasota County commissioners, however, expanded their portion of the project, adding properties north of Blind Pass Beach.
The two counties will formally establish “erosion control lines” with workshops and public hearings. Charlotte County’s hearing is Oct. 8, and Sarasota County’s is set for Oct. 9. Charlotte has signed easements it needs from more than 70% of Gulf front property owners. Matthew Logan, Public Works manager, said his team is pursuing more those that haven’t signed on.
The delay might actually be beneficial for businesses and rentals on Manasota Key, suggested Ed Hill, executive director for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. Hill also serves as a volunteer member of Charlotte County’s Beaches & Shores Advisory Committee.
The chamber has been receiving numerous calls, Hill said, from people who want to visit Manasota Key but wanted to know whether the dredging project would be disruptive over the November and December holiday seasons.
Also, Englewood Beach Waterfest schedules its powerboat racing events at Englewood Beach in November.
“It will be disruptive, no doubt about it,” Hill said of the large piping and other equipment needed to dredge sand offshore and deposit it onto the shoreline.
Charlotte officials believe the dredging project on Manasota Key will be completed before the start of sea turtle nesting season, which begins May 1, 2020.
The county intends to deposit 900,000 cubic yards of sand on Manasota Key and another 300,000 cubic yards onto Knight and Don Pedro islands, south of Stump Pass.
“Including 25% down time for weather and mechanical (delays), it is anticipated the work on (Manasota Key) can be completed by May 1, which is currently the permitted time frame for MK,” said Public Works spokeswoman Tracy Doherty said.
“The permits allow for work on Knight-Don Pedro during nesting season. That work is anticipated to be completed by early June.”
