VENICE — Sarasota County issued another “no swim” advisory — this time on Thursday afternoon for Brohard Beach.
It’s the second time they’ve issued the alert for the beach near the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier this summer.
“The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during routine weekly water quality testing on Wednesday, Aug. 28, were outside acceptable limits,” Sarasota County Health Department officials said in a news release. “The beach remains open; however, wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place,” the news release states.
It noted some bacteria is already present in any water environment but noted human health is impacted by poor water quality.
“Signage advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation will stay in place until follow-up water testing results meet the EPA’s recreational water quality standard.”
Sarasota County health officials will have the next round of test results available Friday.
“Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources,” the news release states. “These include pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife (land-dwelling and marine), stormwater runoff, or human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.”
The news release noted no sewage spills have been reported within 1 mile of Brohard Beach in the past two weeks.
“The rapid response team from Sarasota County and the city of Venice has determined the cause of the elevated bacteria levels is likely due to natural sources,” the news release stated. “The team observed a wrack line of decaying algae along the shoreline. Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs. Additionally, recent rainfall in the area washing accumulated pollutants, including bacteria from birds, pet feces, and wildlife into local waters may also be a contributing factor.”
DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham said Florida Healthy Beaches program “protects beach goers when conditions are unsuitable for swimming,” and does it through beach water tests and explanations of results.
“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill,” Higginbotham said. “People, especially the very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water comes in contact with a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes.”
Beaches are open but people are urged “not to wade, swim or engage in water recreation at these beaches until the advisory is lifted.”
It also noted seafood, especially shellfish like crabs and shrimp, should not be eaten if caught at any no-swim advisory beach — but said finfish caught “live and healthy” can be consumed if filleted.
“Our coastline of over 30 miles of world-class beaches is a wonderful asset to our community,” Visit Sarasota County President Virginia Haley said. “Let’s work together to help preserve this amenity.”
That can be done by not allowing pets to roam along with picking up any waste left by pets. Also, “children in diapers and people of all ages with diarrhea should not go into the water.”
Bacteria levels are in acceptable limits at:
• Venice Beach
• Nokomis Beach
• Caspersen Beach
• North Jetty Beach
• Manasota Key Beach
• Venice Pier Beach
• Longboat Key Beach
• South Lido Park Beach
• Siesta Beach
• North Lido Beach
• Lido Casino Beach
• Bird Key Park Beach
• Service Club Beach
• Turtle Beach
• Blind Pass Beach
“It is important to know that our beaches are never closed,” Haley said in the news release. “When making beach day plans, be sure to check the latest reports on beach conditions and read beach condition signs at beach entrance ways. The signs are also posted on lifeguard stands when present.”
