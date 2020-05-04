ENGLEWOOD — Life was a beach Monday on Manasota Key.
Three of the four public beaches on Manasota Key were open — all with parking.
A week ago, Sarasota and Charlotte counties opened their public beaches. However, Charlotte County's Englewood Beach was the only one open with parking. Sarasota opened its Manasota Beach and Blind Pass Beach a few miles north on Manasota Key, but blocked off parking to limit the number of beachgoers.
Monday saw the parking lots for the Manasota and Blind Pass reopen for the first time in five weeks. It made a difference, too.
According to Manasota Beach lifeguards, the beach experienced no groundswell of patrons, but it did see the normal-size crowd for a weekday this time of year. The beachgoers maintained social distancing from one another, with a few even drawing six-foot wide circle in the sand around their spots.
Blind Pass Beach saw the fewest people on the beach, but among them was Robert Dwelley and other members of the Peace River Painters group enjoying a morning of plein air painting.
Why were the artists at Blind Pass Beach? The answer was simple.
"They lifted the ban," Dwelley said.
Charlotte County's Englewood Beach had a good crowd, with most parking spots taken before noon. People there were in groups of twos and threes, spaced from each other as well.
At the southern tip of Manasota Key, the Stump Pass Beach Park remained closed. Stump Pas was not on the list of the 80 state parks set to reopen this week. Its reopening will be posted on www.floridastateparks.org.
