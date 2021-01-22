The Daily Sun asked Sarasota County Health Department spokesperson Steve Huard about vaccines and distribution:
Q. Are there any South County sites available yet?
A. "At this point we are looking at any and every possible location in the county to provide vaccine, however, any future clinics will be based on vaccine availability. We are looking a permanent central location to provide vaccine to community members."
Q. Can the Sarasota Health Department use the Englewood Sports Complex to do vaccines like was done for COVID-19 testing?
A. The Englewood Sports Complex is county-owned, so the health department wouldn’t need a contract for that location, we would just work with Sarasota County to reserve the space. There is not currently a reservation to use this facility.
Q. Last week, the Health Department signed an agreement with the city of North Port for vaccines to be given at 4980 City Center (the fire department) once doses are available. How about the CoolToday Park stadium?
A. "We do not have contracts or agreements in place with the Braves for their facility."
Q. Have you been able to reach all of the people who got the first dose?
A. "No, some of the emails we've sent are going to the spam folder in the email. We are trying to get in touch with people who've already had their first vaccination to set up a curbside appointment for their second dose. They do not have to re-register. We’ll be sending notices via the new Everbridge system to notify people needing their second dose with a day, time and location to receive their second shot."
Q. How often is the health department told how many doses there will be for the following week?
A. "We generally receive our weekly allocation notice sometime between Thursday late afternoon and Friday before close of business. I don’t believe we’ve received next week’s allocation yet today (Friday)."
Q. Do you have to show ID in order to register for a vaccine?
A. "Yes there are new regulations that say you must show a Florida driver's license as proof of residency, but we would have asked for it anyway. There will be drive-thru vaccination clinics but all will still require an appointment."
Q. Where should you call if you have a possible location to offer for a vaccine clinic.
A. We are considering traffic patterns when setting up sites with churches, businesses and nonprofits. They can call 941-861-2900. For more information about vaccine clinics or to register visit sarasota.floridahealth.gov.
