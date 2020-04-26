With monies raised from this week’s Giving Challenge, Steve Leclerc is already looking down the road to November.
Leclerc, executive director for Hope for North Port, will organize the preparation and serving of thousands of Thanksgiving meals for residents in North Port, Englewood, Arcadia, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. The organization has been working with low-income and homeless for resources to help become more independent.
It has regular food giveaways, and also sponsors monthly health fairs to help the under-served population with everything from medical services and screenings to haircuts and oil changes.
Lately, they’ve been seeing more and more people come to food giveaways because they are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leclerc doesn’t think the need will subside anytime soon.
“We know this is going to be a very different year,” Leclerc said. “We know people may still be hurting by Thanksgiving and will want a hot meal. The money we get from the Giving Challenge greatly helps us start buying what we need”
Leclerc said money from the 2020 Giving Challenge — a 24-hour fundraising marathon set for noon Tuesday, April 28 to noon Wednesday, April 29 — is much-needed this year.
Like Hope for North Port, 700 other nonprofits in the region are asking for funds that will be matched. The big benefit to participating in the Giving Challenge is that The Patterson Foundation has pledged its match.
“If a person donates $100, it will be matched by The Patterson Foundation, which would be a double blessing for us,” said Mercie Chick, manager of Charlotte HIV/AIDS People Support. It’s an all-volunteer nonprofit organization in Port Charlotte that distributes food and hygiene products at no cost to people in need who are living with HIV/AIDS and their dependents.
“Donations are down through the Harry Chapin Food Bank, which supplies all kinds of food to pantries in Southwest Florida, at a much lower cost than retail.”
During the 24-hour fundraiser, nonprofits are encouraged to enter several contests for grants in addition to what is raised. For example, the first 50 nonprofits that log 50 online donors will earn a $500 bonus grant.
Twenty organizations with the best Giving Challenge photos will each win $500 prizes. The photos should tell the 2020 Giving Challenge story.
The Patterson Foundation will also award $51,000 in prizes to nonprofit organizations that cultivate the highest number of unique donors during the 2020 Giving Challenge. And an additional 24 groups will win $100 during an hourly random giveaway. All the nonprofit has to do is Tweet #GivingChallenge2020 and recognize a donor. The same will happen randomly for groups who do the same on Facebook and Instagram. Six groups will win $2,000 for the best overall campaigns as all volunteer organizations.
On May 28, the prize winners will be announced and on July 1, Giving Challenge checks will be mailed.
Hundreds of nonprofits are participating, including the Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary Inc., Lemon BayPlayhouse, Lemon Bay Conservancy, Suncoast Humane Society, Englewood Helping Hand, Lemon Bay Garden Club, the Peace River K9 Search And Rescue Association Inc., the Englewood Youth Foundation and the Denise Amber Lee Foundation.
Some in North Port are Meals on Wheels, North Port Coalition, Back Pack Angels, Friends of Little Salt Spring, North Port High School Band Parent Organization, North Port Chorale, the North Port Art Center and Imagine School of North Port.
Some in Charlotte County are Jesus Loves You Ministry, Charlotte Players, Boys & Girls Club, Military Heritage Museum, Center For Abuse & Rape Emergencies Of Charlotte County Inc. (C.A.R.E.), Rotary, and New Operation Cooper Street Inc. in Punta Gorda.
Both the Charlotte County United Way and the South County United Way are participants, as well.
For a list of participating organizations and more information on the Giving Challenge, visit:
