Ruth Hill, administrator of the St. David's Jubilee Center food pantry, speaks to Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary Executive Director Todd Zimmerman, at the nonprofit seminar at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
ENGLEWOOD — Gwen Grace wanted to learn creative ways to expand the GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club at a recent nonprofit seminar.
As the president-elect, Grace listened to Joanne Cumiskey's advice at the Vision Quest Leadership nonprofit seminar at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. The hour-long workshop, sponsored by Lightspeed Voice, focused on overcoming perceived challenges nonprofit groups face and how to overcome them.
Cumiskey, who hosted similar seminars in Punta Gorda and North Port, said 30% of nonprofits fail in the first 10 years.
She asked local nonprofit leaders the challenges. Some cited a lack of new members or fundraising opportunities as the top challenges. However, Cumiskey said that's likely not the case.
"Fundraising is not the real challenge," she said. "There's something deeper that will take care of the challenge, because you can fix it. Usually it's two issues which is leadership and a lack of strategic planning."
Cumiskey asked leaders how well they tell the story and the mission of their nonprofit. She said nonprofits need to be transfunctional and not transactional and focus on a cause.
She said five indisputable beliefs of transformational leaders include having a strategy, offering programs and services, honoring people like volunteers, the ability in telling the nonprofits a story and to make money.
She asked how many who serve on a board are a "happy hamster" for their nonprofit organization. Cumiskey said a happy hamster is a person in a nonprofit who has "a lot of ideas," but hasn't created a strategy to get it done.
Some nonprofits also fail to create a budget. She said it's necessary and helps build energy. Cumiskey said it's also important for nonprofits to collaborate through networking, sharing, learning, implementation and achievement.
Grace said GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club does a pretty good job at telling its story through donating to Englewood groups and charities.
"That doesn't include the $20,000 in scholarships we gave in 2021," Grace said. "We do a really good job as a group. There's always room for improvement and we want to learn how to do it."
Ed Hill, of Lightspeed Voice, said the Lightspeed Gives program gives grants quarterly to qualifying local nonprofits. He said it's easy to apply for tangible items up to $1,000.
Cumiskey is offering a free assessment of nonprofits. For more information, call 517-304-7676 or email joanne@vqleadership.com
