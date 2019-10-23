ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota and Charlotte counties remain healthy and free of red tide.
Lee and Collier counties haven’t been so lucky.
“Down south had something — but not here,” Mark Timchula said, talking over the loud tumbling roll of the surf along Englewood Beach on Tuesday.
Timchula is better known as the Beach Guy for his beach umbrella and chair rental concession at Englewood Beach. For more than two years, Timchula has posted videos of beach conditions daily on his “Tim Chula (Beach Guy)” Facebook page.
Like Timchula, Mote Marine Laboratory on visitbeaches.org also reported Wednesday morning favorable conditions for Sarasota County and other beaches north of Lee County.
Conditions on Captiva Island near Fort Myers, however, weren’t as pleasing.
According to Mote’s report, people on Captiva experienced respiratory irritations and dead fish rolled onto the shore. Red tide has also been reported south of Lee County in Collier County around Naples.
Low concentrations of red tide are naturally occurring in the Gulf of Mexico. When concentrations intensify, exceeding levels of 100,000 cells per liter of water, then marine life and fish kills are possible.
Humans start experiencing respiratory irritations and other ailments when the cells break up in the surf and release airborne toxins.
Two weeks ago, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported water samples with medium (100,000 cells or more per liter of water) to high (a million or more cells per liter of water) counts primarily in water samples taken south of Bonita Springs and near Naples.
Now, high concentrations of the toxic algae are turning up in water samples taken in Pine Island South between Pine Island and Captiva, according to FWC recent reports. Other water samples in the near vicinity showed low to medium concentrations of red tide.
North of Lee County, water samples showed only minimal background counts or no signs of the algae, from the Cape Haze peninsula near Englewood, and Boca Grande north to Clearwater.
To learn more, visit myfwc.com.
