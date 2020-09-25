‘Let the Colors Unfold’
The North Port Art Center exhibit “Let the Colors Unfold” will run through Oct. 2 at the center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. A virtual reception will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11. The center is COVID-19 compliant. Please visit www.northportartcenter.org for additional information or call 941-423-6460.
Boating safety program
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is offering a single session on-line “Suddenly in Command” class from 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 3. This class is designed for those not generally at the helm, and will help the inexperienced boater to “be prepared” with the basics in case of an emergency. Cost is $15. To register visit www.coastguardenglewood.com click tab for Boating Safety Classes then register at bottom of page. Call Dane Hahn at 941-681-0312 for more information.
Community yard sale
North Port’s next Community Yard Sale will be 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at the City Center Front Green at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. All shoppers will enjoy free admission. Limited to 250 people at a time. The use of masks, when physical distancing cannot be maintained, is strongly encouraged. To sell your items for $10 per space, visit the Mullen or Morgan Center, or call 941-429-7275 in advance.
Rotonda blood drive
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club blood donation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Marina lot of The Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. All are invited to donate. The Big Red Bus is a medical vehicle and a safe location. Only two donors at a time. Schedule an appointment 610-952-1333 or 917-579-7770. Get a free wellness check, plus donated blood is tested for the Covid-19 antibody. Get a free shirt.
Halloween decoration contest
The Old Englewood Village Association board is sponsoring a house and business decorating contest in place of the annual Safe Walk on Dearborn Street. Contest rules: Decorations must be Halloween themed with no political theme or signs can be entered. All entries must remain decorated through Oct. 31 in the ZIP codes 34223, 34224, 33947 and 33946.{/div}
Beginning Oct. 1, a business or home can enter a photo on the OEVA website until midnight on Oct. 24. Voting will open to the public on Oct. 26 and run until 8 a.m. on Halloween. On Halloween Day, the winners will be announced and prizes delivered. Each person can vote on their device one time for the three favorite homes and three favorite business entries. Prizes for homeowners are $200 in gift certificates for first place; $100 in gift certificates for second place and 10 winners will receive $50 each in gift certificates. For more information, visit EnglewoodFL.org.
Trunk-n-Treat
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood will have its annual Trunk-n-Treat from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The event is free and open to the public. Safe spacing and safety protocols will be in place as children can goodies as they go from car to car, trunk-n-treating. For more information call, 475-5363.
Fine Art Winter Market
The North Port Art Center has issued a “call to artists and vendors” to its first Fine Art Winter Market, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the art center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. There will be 10-by-10-foot outdoor vendor tables. Call Cheryl at 417-861-2527 or e-mail npac@npartcenter.org for additional information or to reserve your space.
Coping with COVID
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
Bingo resumes
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178’s Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Enlgewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.
‘Out of the Box’
The North Port Art Center is accepting art and 3-D art pieces for its up coming exhibit called “Out of the Box,” set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Due to the uniqueness of this exhibit, the awards will be restructured and awarded according to total entries. The exhibit will run through Nov. 6. A virtual reception will be 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 via Facebook Live. The art center is at 5950 Sam Shapos Way. For additional information, call 941-423-6460.
Closed for maintenance
Two North Port park sites are closed for maintenance projects that include pressure washing and a basketball court resurfacing.
• Highland Ridge Park basketball court is closed until 7 a.m. Monday.
• Garden of the Five Senses park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
• Canine Club dog park closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
If you have any questions, please call North Port Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK(7275).
