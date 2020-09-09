Bradenton's Hatley Band will play classic oldies, country, tropical, and classic rock at a free concert at 7 p.m. Sept 25 at North Port's City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Free registration is open at https://bit.ly/ConcertInPark or by calling 941-429-PARK(7275). If assistance is needed with the registration process, please call 941-429-7275. People may also enjoy a livestream of the concert on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page.