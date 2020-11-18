Free concert
North Port’s Parks & Recreation will host a free Concert in the Park on Friday at 7 p.m. at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Double Your Trouble, the Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute band will play great blues rock tunes like “Texas Flood” and “The House is Rockin.” Admission and parking are free. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs, blankets, or other seating to claim an 8-foot circle painted on the grass that can accommodate up to approximately 6 people (while helping promote proper physical distancing). Seating is available on a first-come, first serve basis. Gates open at 6 p.m. Food, alcoholic, and non-alcoholic drinks will be available. No outside alcohol is permitted. The use of face masks, when physical distancing isn’t possible, is strongly encouraged Livestream on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Art Center exhibit
The North Port Art Center exhibit “Black and White Plus One” will run through Nov. 27 at the art center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Artwork will be black and white with an added color to the artists' creation. A virtual reception via Facebook Live will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Take a chance on winning art donated by local artists and members of the art center Carol Stone, Pauline Stickler and Bob Miller through Nov. 30. For additional information call 423-6460 or visit www.northportartcenter.org.
Back Pack Angels Auction
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, aka the Back Pack Angels, are having their first "Bid for Kids Auction," running through Nov. 21. The auction website is now Live at www.backpackangels.org. Many gift baskets, gift cards, park passes are up for auction. Winners will be notified shortly after closing, and volunteers deliver gifts or mail them, if necessary. Proceeds will help purchase hygiene products for needy children in North Port schools. The organization is packing and delivering almost 600 bags every month during the school year. While schools were closed BPA volunteers continued to deliver bags through some of the schools. BPA is a nonprofit. Visit their Facebook page or website.
Free Thanksgiving dinners
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve free turkey dinners with all the traditional fixings for pickup only from noon to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26 at the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). Just pull up in the drive-thru lane and request the number of dinners you need. The church’s phone number is 941-697-1747, and its website is GulfCoveChurch.com.
Gingerbread at home
North Port Parks & Recreation's annual Gingerbread Workshop will be that “At Home” edition this year. Register for the workshop and pick up a kit through Nov. 20 at the George Mullen Center. decorate and assemble together. The first kit is $15, additional kits are $10. Each has everything for a house, icing, candy, sprinkles, and more to help you build your gingerbread dream home. Completed houses will be eligible for prizes. Please call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK(7275) for more information or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation.
Boating course
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is offering a four session on-line Boating Skills and Seamanship class by the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Englewood, set for 6-8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Registration fee is $35. To register, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-681-0312 for more information.
Fine Art Winter Market
The North Port Art Center has issued a "call to artists and vendors" to its first Fine Art Winter Market, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the art center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. There will be 10-by-10-foot outdoor vendor tables. Call Cheryl at 417-861-2527 or e-mail npac@npartcenter.org for additional information or to reserve your space.
Poinsettia Parade planned
North Port Parks & Recreation is inviting organizations, individuals and businesses to apply for a parade unit in the annual Poinsettia Parade, an annual North Port tradition. It's 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Those who don’t wish to enter a float are invited to gather their friends or family and join via a virtual livestream on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook. This year’s theme is “There’s Snow Place Like North Port."
The parade this year will be on North Port Boulevard from Greenwood Avenue to Appomattox. In-person spectator viewing will be available and no parade participants will be able to walk the route or distribute anything to the public. Judging will be online. Get an application at www.CityofNorthPort.com/Poinsettia or at the Morgan or George Mullen center. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) for information.
Englewood Opry
The Englewood Opry, featuring The Sidemen and the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass Band, will play classic country and bluegrass from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Life Realized, 501 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The shows are BYOB and free. Bring a chair. For more information, visit englewood-opry.com.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Please note that masks and social distancing are mandatory. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com for more information.
Bingo resumes
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178's Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Enlgewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.