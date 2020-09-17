Coping with COVID
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
Sign up for Englewood Cats
The Englewood Cats seek football players and cheerleaders for the 2020 football and cheer season. The organization is getting ready for their jamboree, set for Sept. 19. The Cats are part of the American Youth Football and Cheer League.
Players and cheerleaders age 5-14 years old are welcome for Flag (5-6 year olds), 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U. The fee for football is $150, and $185 for cheer. Sibling discounts and scholarships are available. Come by the field at 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood, from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays, or visit https://playyon.com/eaaa/.
Last year, more than 100 kids played on five football teams and four cheer teams. Two cheer teams placed in the top 10 at national competition in Orlando, and the 14U Cougar football competed in the AYFC Regional and National Football Competition. This year, the organization is following all CDC guidelines for playing.
Bingo resumes
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178's Auxiliary Bingo game has resumed at 1 p.m. Saturdays at at the post, 550 N. McCall Road, Enlgewood. Members and their guests a re invited. The Canteen is open with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Players are social distancing and following recommended cleaning protocols Call the post for more information at 941-474-7516.
AMVETS yard sale
AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood, has planned a fundraising yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the post. All are welcome. The post will be serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon for $5. For more information, call 941-460-8755 or visit amvets777.org to check for hours of operation.
Mother & Son night
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department will host a Mother & Son night from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18 on the green space adjacent to the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The evening will be packed with wacky games and the opportunity to make unforgettable memories. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother-figures are also welcomed to attend, and a pre-packaged picnic dinner is included. Registration is open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade. Due to COVID-19, this event will be held outside and capacity is limited based on current CDC guidelines. All attendees are reminded to practice good physical distancing and masks are strongly encouraged. The fee is $20 per couple, and $10 per each additional person. Pre-Registration is required as space is limited to ensure proper physical distancing. Sign up today by calling 941-429-PARK(7275) or register at http://bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Boating course
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is offering a four session on-line Boating Skills and Seamanship class Sept. 21-24. Sessions will be 6-8 p.m. Registration fee is $35. Register at www.coastguardenglewood.com and click tab for Boating Safety Classes then register at bottom of page. Students are responsible to acquire their book “Boating Skills and Seamanship, 14th edition” available at most book sellers including Amazon. Call Dane Hahn at 941-681-0312 for more information.
Women in Business virtual forum
North Port's Women in Business forum takes place virtually from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 via Zoom. The theme, “When Life Gives You Lemons…,” reflects the resiliency and creativity successful businesses have mastered. There’s no charge, and participants can join from anywhere in the country.
This forum will provide practical guidance and inspiration to make the best out of any lemons life throws at you. It will include a panel of local investors with a variety of backgrounds and experiences who will give participants a rare opportunity to hear first-hand what funders look for in a company. They will also give insights for entrepreneurs who need financing.
The event is presented by North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, Vision Quest Leadership, LLC, City of North Port Economic Development Division, and SCORE Chapter 318 -District 480. All have strong roles in the planning and presentation. To register, go to NorthPortAreaChamber.com. Enter “Lemons” in the search bar in the top right.
Democratic Club meets
The Englewood Democratic Club will be holding a Virtual Zoom meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. The speaker for the evening is Allen Ellison, Democratic nominee for U.S. House of Representatives FL-17. To sign up for the meeting, visit www.englewooddemclub.org and click on Current Events. For more information, call 941-270-3441, email englewooddemclub@gmail.com, or join the Facebook group Englewood FL Dems.
Free concert in the park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park on Sept. 25, at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Bradenton's Hatley Band will play classic oldies, country, tropical, and classic rock. Admission and parking are free, but pre-registration is required due to current capacity limitations per CDC guidelines. Bring chairs, blankets, to claim an 8-foot circle painted on the grass for six people. Seating will open to reservation holders at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. There will be food and non-alcoholic drink vendors. No outside alcohol is permitted. Please use face masks, when physical distancing isn’t possible. Free registration is open at https://bit.ly/ConcertInPark or by calling 941-429-PARK(7275). If assistance is needed with the registration process, please call 941-429-7275. People may also enjoy a livestream of the concert on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
'Let the Colors Unfold'
The North Port Art Center exhibit "Let the Colors Unfold" will run through Oct. 2 at the center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. A virtual reception will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11. The center is COVID-19 compliant. Please visit www.northportartcenter.org for additional information or call 941-423-6460.
Decorate for Halloween, win a prize
Beginning Oct. 1, a business or home can enter a photo on the OEVA website until midnight on Oct. 24. Voting will open to the public on Oct. 26 and run until 8 a.m. on Halloween. On Halloween Day, the winners will be announced and prizes delivered. Each person can vote on their device one time for the three favorite homes and three favorite business entries. Prizes for homeowners are $200 in gift certificates for first place; $100 in gift certificates for second place and 10 winners will receive $50 each in gift certificates. For more information, visit EnglewoodFL.org.
Fine Art Winter Market
The North Port Art Center has issued a "call to artists and vendors" to its first Fine Art Winter Market, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the art center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. There will be 10-by-10-foot outdoor vendor tables. Call Cheryl at 417-861-2527 or e-mail npac@npartcenter.org for additional information or to reserve your space.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.