NORTH PORT — Several North Port students were honored for their courage recently at a Do the Right Thing awards ceremony.
Students from Imagine School of North Port upper middle and high school campus and North Port High School have helped others since the school year began. Some did the right thing by turning in money and others told an adult when they heard about a student with mental health issues.
Madison Hauschild received a Snapchat screenshot about a student that was threatening the school. Hauschild immediately notified the vice principal and the school resource officer. Because of Hauschild’s brave act, a potentially violent event was stopped.
Victoria Dos Santos Guimaraes was lauded for showing empathy and awareness towards her fellow students. In the cafeteria she saw a group of students were being rude to several others who were trying to eat their lunch. She talked her peers about their bullying behavior and asked them to stop picking at the other students.
A few weeks later, while walking to class, Dos Santos Guimaraes saw a student who was choking and couldn't breathe. Without hesitation, she looked for a teacher to help. Many students walked by and saw there was person with a medical issue and did nothing. Dos Santos Guimaraes learned the student was having a panic attack and without help, she may not have received the medical attention she needed.
In November, a student was trying to take their own life by jumping from the second floor of a North Port school. Hailey Strebel and Jacqueline Thame were passing by and immediately recognized the distressed student. They found a teacher who helped the student in need.
Chiara Caceda and Frank Deangelis were at an outdoor assembly when they noticed a student passed out. They immediately helped the student cool down and then took him to the school clinic for medical treatment.
During a recent fire drill, a student became very upset, covering his ears, tearful, distressed and shaking. Elijah Dimke put his arm around the student and reassured him that everything would be okay. Dimke brought the student to his class line and stayed with him to ensure he was safe. The student calmed down with Dimke's help.
Tyler White, Aksel Johnson and Brandon Powell noticed money in the trash can during lunchtime. They immediately recognized the right thing to do and turned the money in. The money returned to its rightful owner.
Napoleon Bryant found a $20 dollar bill on the floor. Without being asked and without hesitation, Bryant did the right thing and turned the money in to a teacher.
After a volleyball game, Dariana Colón saw a mess left in the gym. Instead of leaving, as many other students did, Colón cleaned the gym and bleachers for class the next day.
Vic Nguyen learned a friend had suicidal thoughts. Nguyen sought out help and stayed with his friend until help arrived. Nguyen was nominated for the award because his friend was safe and able to get the help needed.
All students were honored by the North Port Police Department with a certificate, swag bag and a pizza party by Kiwanis Club of North Port. They were also congratulated by city commissioners at a ceremony at North Port City Hall. Most students were nominated by the Sarasota County School Board school resource officers who partner with the city and Kiwanis to promote students who make good choices.
The new student awardees and their families will be invited to an end-of-the-year Do the Right Thing banquet where overall winners will be announced.
To nominate a student for the Do the Right Thing Award, visit bit.ly/3udIe0x.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.