NORTH PORT — For two years, Benny Bachand worked to help veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan the care and benefits needed after prolonged exposure to burn pits.
Bachand, the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Council of Administration representative, told a crowd Saturday that the bill finally passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
The 256-174 House vote opens up Veterans Affairs health care to more service members exposed to toxic burn pits during the Iraq or Afghanistan wars. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) and U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Longboat Key) voted against it, although other Florida Republicans voted for it.
“It will expand disability care and benefits to veterans who have become sick and are struggling to get their medical care,” Bachand said, adding it will increase benefits more than $300 billion in the next decade.
Bachand was one of a few guest speakers at the Welcome Home Veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars at the North Port VFW William A. Garvey Post 8203, 4800 Trott Circle. The free day-long event attracted hundreds to the post for food trucks, vendors and representatives from AMVETS, the Loyal Order of the Moose, the American Legion, and VA service representatives.
The Nam Knights from Englewood and the Leathernecks, North Port first responders also supported the event.
Bachand thanked the local VFW and North Port community for “recognizing the importance of welcoming home all war veterans.”
“Each generation of veterans had their own experience of how American welcomed them home from wars,” he said. “When they returned home they felt the condemnation of their war and felt the abandonment of their government, and suffered egregious physical and mental illness. Some ended their war by feeling humiliation, betrayal, anger, disappointment and sadness.”
He noted the homecomings for the first Gulf War veterans was “joyous and celebratory.”
“When the war in Iraq was over, most of the country paid scant attention to the troops return. In fact they paid more attention to the Super Bowl,” he said.
While Chuckles the Clown made balloon swords for kids, the Flying Drito Brothers played live music, followed by Nobody’s Fool and the Jack Michael Band.
VFW members were pleased with the turnout for the first time sponsoring an event for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans.
“We love that so many people came out,” said Pat Love, former VFW post commander. “We also love that the Young Marines from Imagine School came to present the colors. It’s important to have young people who are interested in serving their country come out to places like the VFW and support the veterans.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.