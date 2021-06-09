NORTH PORT — King Plastic Corp., manufacturers of polymer sheets, slabs and many other plastic shapes, will conduct a pop-up job fair today, June 10, at the manufacturing plant, 1100 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Candidates who attend are promised an interview with the hiring manager. Applicants should bring resume and be ready to interview and fill out an application.
“We are excited to conduct our first ‘All Day Thursday Pop-up’ here at our plant in North Port,” said Holly Shearer, HR director. “King Plastic is the industry leader in plastics and we are seeking new talent and hiring multiple machine operator-downstream technicians in North Port.”
Benefits includes competitive pay, medical insurance, quarterly bonus plan, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation, on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement.
Machine operators should be ready to work fulltime hours in three to four days on day and night shifts, including 12¼-hour shifts. For more information or to apply online, visit www.kingplastic.com.
