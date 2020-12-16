NORTH PORT — Just days away for the toy giveaway, Kiwanis of North Port members have a dilemma.
For the first time, they created an angel giving tree program for needy families in need at Alveros Family Restaurant and the Olde World Restaurant in North Port.
It's something that's done in communities at Christmas time. The club takes requests from parents of their children's wish list. The clothing, socks, shoes and underwear sizes are also recorded.
Then, club members make up cards for each child listing their wishes and sizes, and hang them on a tree in the restaurant. People who want to help can pick a card from the tree, find the gifts, and bring them back to the tree so the gifts can be given to the children.
The problem for the club is there were 21 cards selected that didn't come back before this week's deadline. That means 21 of the children who were signed up for the program don't have any gifts.
Now, Cindy Hemberger, Kiwanis project coordinator, is reminding anyone who didn't drop off presents to please do so. In the mean time, Hemberger is working with churches, real estate agents, and others to replace the gifts, which range from footballs and soccer balls, art supplies and craft sets, Legos and Mindcraft.
"I know there's a need in the community, because North Port produces the largest workforce in Sarasota County," she said. "That means we have many working parents and so many suffered with having their hours cut or losing their jobs. I've heard so many stories of people impacted by the pandemic.
"One single mom said it was either buy gifts for her child, or make a partial rent payment — she just couldn't do both without our help this year," Hemberger said. "Then the mom asked if the gifts were wrapped because she didn't have money for wrapping paper in her budget. This is the reason I need to make sure children get their gifts this year."
Like many teens across America, video game consoles were at the top of the list. Hemberger knew that likely wouldn't happen for most of those on the angel tree list. However, she did consider it for a family of five.
"I figured they could all share it as a family gift," she said. "We collected a $100 donation specifically for the family to maybe buy a used console with some games. We just haven't found one on sale closer than Cape Coral. It's part of our list of things to do."
Hemberger and member Chris Street spent 15 hours wrapping gifts this week.
"This has been a real blessing," Hemberger said. "People have been wonderful. Doing this for the first time, I need to come up with a plan b next year if the donations don't come in on time or there are still names left on the tree."
For more information, call Cindy Hemberger at 941-223-4330.
