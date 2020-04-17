ENGLEWOOD — Drew Norris is accustomed to finding shells when he walks on the beach on Manasota Key — but they don’t usually come in the .50-caliber variety.
“I found it at the beginning of the walk,” said Norris, who lives just south of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line. “My guess, it was buried under sand.”
Norris was walking on sand that has only newly arrived on the beach, deposited there as part of the ongoing renourishment project commissioned by Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Workers in barges are dredging sand from the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico a few hundred yards offshore and pumping it onto the shore, where bulldozer crews spread it around to line to widen the beach.
Norris found the shell casing sticking out of the sand at the water line.
Considering it lay under the Gulf for more than 75 years, the brass shell is in near-mint condition, with no signs of corrosion and only a few dents. The bottom of the shell was stamped “43 TW.” A Google search revealed the casing was manufactured in 1943 at the Twin Cities Ordinance Plant, an ammunition manufacturer near Minneapolis, Minnesota.
At the time, airfields in Punta Gorda, Venice and Sarasota were training bases for World War II fighter pilots. Gunnery exercises were held offshore, meaning pilots would let loose with their .50-caliber machine guns. The spent shells would tumble into the Gulf.
Historical columnist Frank Desguin wrote about the Punta Gorda airfield base in a column published Wednesday in the Sun. “Military personnel began arriving in mid-November 1943 and by the airfield’s formal dedication, March 19, 1944, over 1,100 officers and enlisted men had arrived to support an average of 200 pilots in each training group.”
The training went on until the war was over. The airfields were given over to civilian use, and they are still active today.
Norris isn’t the only one to find a relic of that historic time this week.
Fred Lovera posted on Facebook how his wife also found a shell casing. Lovera linked his post to a 2016 Sarasota Herald-Tribune story about a dredging project on Siesta Key that pulled up “dozens of corroded and rusted .50-caliber casings and roughly 3-inch-long bullets.”
The article explained how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an agency overseeing beach renourishment projects, classified the bullets as “munitions of explosive concern” and required Sarasota County to follow federal guidelines for handling and disposing of them. The dredging company had to hire a munitions explosive specialist to sift through and examine the bullets from the bottom of the Gulf.
So far, that hasn’t been the case with this project.
“One staffer in Sarasota County told us about the South Siesta Key project,” said Michael Poff, whose firm, Coastal Engineering Consultants, is overseeing the Manasota Key project.
“They were finding dozens of spent shells, so they hired a specialty firm to assist and observe and confirm no live ordnance were being dredged. They did not find any live ammo to the county’s knowledge,” he said.
“The firm told the county they (understood) the pilots were instructed to expend all of their ammo before returning to base,” Poff said. “One of my engineers in a prior job was an inspector on Anna Maria Island beach project years ago. The contractor put a screen on the discharge to catch and collect them.”
