VENICE — A South Venice man jailed for resisting arrest has hired an attorney and intends to sue the Venice Police Department for an alleged false arrest and “other claims,” including a monetary claim, according to his attorney.
“I am not limiting the causes of action to false arrest. Excessive force is not out of the question,” said attorney Varinia Van Ness, who represents Ethan Waters, 19, the plaintiff.
Van Ness sent letters notifying the Venice Police Department and city of Venice of a potential lawsuit on Monday.
It’s a requirement of the law that individuals who wish to sue a governmental entity must give six months notice before actually filing the suit. Sometimes disputes are settled before then.
Police arrested Waters and John Fegley, 45, on Dec. 21, after responding to a 911 call about a burglary-in-progress at Motel 6 on the Bypass in Venice. A witness observed Waters climbing into a motel room through a window. Fegley was seen hiding in the bushes.
When confronted by police in different locations on the property, Waters and Fegley both resisted arrest, according to police. Both were physically taken to the ground, as police attempted to place the suspects in handcuffs and ended up with abrasions to their faces.
Waters maintained he was just visiting a motel guest. The guest, however, told motel staff Waters was not allowed in his room. The guest later changed his story, telling police he didn’t want anyone arrested. Neither suspect was charged with burglary, or for the small amount of illegal drugs and drug equipment found on Fegley. But both went to jail for misdemeanor resisting arrest. Both apologized for resisting, according to police.
Later, the State Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute either man.
“Any citizen that experiences that type of treatment would be incensed,” Van Ness said. “I’m a former prosecutor. It’s rare to have a charge of resisting arrest all alone. Usually it’s connected to someone else, which is in and of itself a problem for police. Resisting arrest for what? That’s the problem. It’s very difficult to prove. You don’t arrest first and ask questions later.”
After a dashcam video of Waters’ arrest went viral in February, the Venice Police Department’s social media page was “Facebook bombed” with negative comments and accusations. The Facebook page was cleaned up after learning most of the comments were from accounts whose owners could not be verified.
Police Chief Tom Mattmuller initiated his own internal department inquiry. The inquiry report, released on May 12, found the arresting officers followed police procedures and the Sarasota County State Attorney’s Office in a letter declined to prosecute.
When asked to comment on the notice of intent to sue, VPD Capt. Charles Thorpe issued this statement:
“It has been well-published that the VPD service inquiry on the Waters complaint is closed. With the expressed information by others that the city should expect a notice to sue, it would be improper for the city or the Police Department to comment further on the likelihood or defense of any action.”
