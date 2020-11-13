Did you know November is National Novel Writing Month or NaNoWriMo for short?
NaNoWriMo helps you track your progress, set milestones, connect with other writers in a vast community, and participate in virtual events that are designed to make sure you finish your novel.
NaNoWriMo also includes a Young Writers Program that supports under-18 writers and K-12 educators as they participate in their events each November and take part in smaller writing challenges year-round.
National Novel Writing Month is a fun, empowering approach to creative writing. You are challenged to draft an entire novel in just one month. For 30 days you can just go for it — put away your inner editor, and just create! For more information about National Novel Writing Month, visit their website at www.nanowrimo.org.
We have a couple of virtual writing programs for teens to get them started on their writing. Teen Creative Writing Prompts & Teen Writing Workshops. The writing prompts for teens are released on the second Tuesday of the month, with one week to write and read their peers' creative writing on the website www.Padlet.com. You must have a valid Charlotte County library card to verify that you are a teenager.
Once you register and we verify that you are in fact a teenager, Ms. Liz will email the link to the Padlet where you can view the prompts, rules of the group, and any other supplemental information.
For those who have previously registered for the writing prompt, the writing workshops on the third Tuesday of each month allows you to workshop your creative writing pieces. You will receive an email from Ms. Liz containing the link to our specific Jitsi Meet Group and a second email containing the password to enter. Please email Ms. Liz at Elizabeth.Lee@CharlotteCountyFl.gov for further instructions or if you have any questions and have fun writing.
Virtual programs
We are partnering with the Charlotte Technical College for some of our virtual programs. Highlighting Charlotte Technical College's Culinary and Baking programs, this is a rare opportunity to see students learn classroom cooking/baking theory and then apply that know how in a fast paced, working kitchen.
Join CIA-trained Chef Jason Osborne and his staff of chefs as they share their insights with students about choosing, preparing, cooking and baking delicious everyday meals with basil, thyme, cilantro and other herbs to accent their flavors and aroma.
Would you like to learn how to make basil pesto and pasta from scratch? How about starting your week with an herb-primed quinoa salad? You'll even see how you can knead herbs into scrumptious rolls, baked just right as students ready it all for daily, deadline driven menus.
Charlotte Technical Center's mission is to provide an effective, innovative, technical education preparing students to enter, advance, and succeed in the workplace. Classes are a mix of adults and teens all learning together. This program will be presented at www.facebook.com/CCLibraries/ at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
Share your talents
I am still looking for local businesses or community members that would like to share their talents for our virtual "How to Fest" in January 2021. We are seeking those willing to allow us to create a short video of a "how-to" topic — anything from filleting a fish to sewing a mask. These videos will be featured on our Facebook page and website each business day during January. Please give me a call or send an email to Lynda.Citro@charlottecountyfl.gov if you are interested.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex.
