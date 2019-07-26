ROTONDA WEST — They are known for authentic Thai, seafood and sushi dinners. But today, Noy's Restaurant hopes to attract a big breakfast crowd.
From 8-11 a.m., Noy's, 31 Chailett Road, just off Gasparilla Road in Rotonda West, is offering its annual first-come, first-served free breakfast fundraiser for St. David's Jubilee Center in Englewood. On the menu are scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage links, breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit, pancakes, coffee and more. Noy's also serves its signature French toast casserole during the fundraiser.
Last year, donations poured in during the breakfast.
“What's so nice workers and regular patrons come out and help during this fundraiser," said the Rev. Vickie McDonald of St. David's Episcopal Church. "Jason Vollmer, Owner of Noy’s, vowed to make the breakfast bigger and better and out do the amount raised the year before. Last year Jason raised $5.000. We encourage people to come help Jason reach his goal and be a blessing to the community."
During the summer months, the Jubilee Center serves families struggling to make ends meat while their children are out of school.
"Our volunteers also help the homeless who come to the center for tents, dry goods, sun screen and other items needed for outdoor survival," said Pat Knox, director of community engagement.
