Jerome A. Palmer, 71, of Englewood passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Englewood Community Hospital.
Born on November 1, 1949, in Beloit, Wis., to the late Kenneth and Esther Ellis Palmer; he served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam era and was stationed in Saigon. He has been a resident of Charlotte County for thirty-six years coming from Janesville, Wis.
Jerome was a building contractor his whole adult life and operated Palmer Builders, Inc. for thirty years. When he was ten years old, he was building wagons, and had built a boat. He was a very talented man.
He was active in 4H as a youngster and won the Rock County Fair Grand Champion Shetland Pony competition every year.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 113, in Rotonda West; Alpha 1 Association; and LBHS Navy Junior ROTC Booster Club, where he served as a chaperone for many of their competitions.
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-eight years: Renee Palmer; one daughter: Callen (Jacob) Rhoads of Englewood; one son: Andrew J. Palmer of South Venice, Fla.; one sister: Mydella (William ) Jorgensen of Janesville, Wis.; one brother: Russell (Sandra) Palmer of Englewood; one granddaughter: Harper Rhoads; brother-in-law: James DeWitt of Reedsburg, Wis., and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy DeWitt.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Sarasota National VA Cemetery at 1 p.m., with U.S. Army honors.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
