Paul Winton Hyatt died peacefully on Monday, October 18, 2021, after a short struggle with COVID. Born in Washington, Ind., on October 24, 1928, to Charles Winton and Margaret Heffernan Hyatt. He graduated from Washington Catholic High School in 1947 and Xavier University in 1955, studying English and economics.
Hyatt served as a first lieutenant in the Korean War 1953-54 and received the Army Service Commendation before going to work for Washington Federal Savings and Loan and the General Motors Corporation. In 1960, Paul purchased a small furniture store in Zionsville, Ind., which grew into the successful Hyatt Company, eventually branching out into real estate sales and property management while also volunteering with youth sports, The Off Main Street Players, and The Indianapolis Free University. In 1988, he retired to Englewood, Fla., where he supported causes related to education and environmentalism; and stayed active in Toastmasters, The Elsie Quirk Library, and the Lemon Bay Playhouse.
Married 1957-79 to Jane Helen Newbold of Colts Neck, NJ, he is survived by a sister, Mary Schnabel; his children Charles Hyatt, Liza Hyatt, and Emily Day; and grandchildren Katie and Anson Olds, Maggie Schroer, and Grace Hyatt.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Elsie Quirk Library or One Tree Planted can be made in his memory. Sapere aude.
