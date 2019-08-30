Staff Report

VENICE — Health officials lifted the no swim advisories Friday that they issued Thursday for Brohard Beach near the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier.

“Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results today at a satisfactory level meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards,” the news release states.

“Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at this site. The ‘no swim’ advisory signage has been removed.

“The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota’s 34 miles of beaches. The intent of this program is to provide county residents and visitors with accurate, up-to-date information on the water quality at our beaches.

“When making beach day plans, be sure to check the latest reports on beach conditions.”

