Staff Report
VENICE — Health officials lifted the no swim advisories Friday that they issued Thursday for Brohard Beach near the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier.
“Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results today at a satisfactory level meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards,” the news release states.
“Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at this site. The ‘no swim’ advisory signage has been removed.
“The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota’s 34 miles of beaches. The intent of this program is to provide county residents and visitors with accurate, up-to-date information on the water quality at our beaches.
“When making beach day plans, be sure to check the latest reports on beach conditions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.